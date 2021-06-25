-
Harold Varner III shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Harold Varner III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Varner III had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Varner III's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Varner III chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.
