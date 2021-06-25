-
-
Hank Lebioda rebounds from poor front in second round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lebioda finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Maverick McNealy, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Hank Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Lebioda's 161 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Lebioda's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Lebioda at 2 under for the round.
-
-