-
-
Guido Migliozzi shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
Guido Migliozzi hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Migliozzi finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Migliozzi had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Migliozzi to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Migliozzi's tee shot went 213 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Migliozzi chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Migliozzi to 1 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Migliozzi reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Migliozzi to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Migliozzi reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Migliozzi to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Migliozzi had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Migliozzi to 5 under for the round.
-
-