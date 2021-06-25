-
6-over 76 by Grayson Murray in second round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Grayson Murray hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Murray finished his day in 153rd at 9 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Murray's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Murray chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.
Murray got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.
Murray got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 3 over for the round.
