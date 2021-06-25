-
Garrick Higgo putts himself to an even-par second round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Garrick Higgo reaches in two to set up birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Garrick Higgo lands his 245-yard second on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 13th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Garrick Higgo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgo finished his day tied for 80th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Garrick Higgo chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garrick Higgo to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Higgo's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Higgo's 114 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to even-par for the round.
