Francesco Molinari shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Francesco Molinari hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 141st at 5 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Molinari had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Molinari's 105 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Molinari got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Molinari got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Molinari to even-par for the round.
Molinari tee shot went 215 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Molinari to 2 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Molinari chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Molinari chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 over for the round.
