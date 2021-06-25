In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 15 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Brice Garnett are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Ryan Armour, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Grillo's 123 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Grillo had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Grillo's tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Grillo chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Grillo's 154 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Grillo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 3 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Grillo had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Grillo chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.