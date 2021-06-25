-
Dylan Frittelli shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 134th at 4 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Frittelli had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Frittelli's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
