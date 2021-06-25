-
Dustin Johnson putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson sinks a 7-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 40th at 2 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Dustin Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Johnson chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
