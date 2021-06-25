-
Doug Ghim shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doug Ghim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to even for the round.
Ghim got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Ghim missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ghim had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Ghim chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Ghim's 138 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.
