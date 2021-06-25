-
Doc Redman shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Doc Redman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 8th at 5 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 8 under; and Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Redman hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Redman's 106 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.
