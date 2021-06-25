-
Denny McCarthy shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, McCarthy had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 13th, McCarthy hit his 131 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.
