Davis Thompson shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Davis Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Ian Poulter, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Thompson hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Thompson's 133 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
