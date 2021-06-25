-
David Lipsky shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
David Lipsky uses nice approach to set up birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, David Lipsky lands his 151-yard approach 15 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
David Lipsky hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his round tied for 131st at 4 over; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Maverick McNealy, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
Lipsky got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lipsky to 2 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Lipsky hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.
Lipsky tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
