-
-
David Hearn shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, David Hearn hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
Hearn got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hearn to even for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Hearn's 199 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.
-
-