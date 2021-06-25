-
Danny Lee shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Lee drives par-4 green to set up birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Danny Lee lands his 300-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Danny Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 90th at even par; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Brice Garnett are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Ryan Armour, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
Lee got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at even-par for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Lee's 160 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
