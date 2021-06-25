-
D.J. Trahan finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, D.J. Trahan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 125th at 3 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Brice Garnett are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Ryan Armour, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
Trahan got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 over for the round.
Trahan tee shot went 215 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Trahan to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Trahan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Trahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Trahan hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to even-par for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 14th, Trahan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Trahan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Trahan to 1 over for the round.
