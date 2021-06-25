-
Chris Kirk shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Kirk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Kirk's tee shot went 155 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Kirk hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Kirk had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Kirk's tee shot went 247 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Kirk's 143 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Kirk chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to even for the round.
