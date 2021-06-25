-
Chez Reavie shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Chez Reavie hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Reavie hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Reavie hit his 109 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
