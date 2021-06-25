-
-
Chesson Hadley putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 111th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Chesson Hadley hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hadley's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hadley chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 4 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 under for the round.
-
-