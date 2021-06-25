-
Chase Seiffert rebounds from poor front in second round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Chase Seiffert hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Seiffert finished his round tied for 97th at 1 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 8 under; and Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
Chase Seiffert got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chase Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Seiffert chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Seiffert at 2 under for the round.
