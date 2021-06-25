  • Chase Koepka shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • Prior to the 2021 Travelers Championship, Chase Koepka spent some time with PGA TOUR’s Abby Witt during a home driving range session. Together they talk about the state of his game, what he’s working on and how his brother Brooks has inspired him moving forward.
    PGA TOUR – The CUT

    Get to know: Chase Koepka

    Prior to the 2021 Travelers Championship, Chase Koepka spent some time with PGA TOUR’s Abby Witt during a home driving range session. Together they talk about the state of his game, what he’s working on and how his brother Brooks has inspired him moving forward.