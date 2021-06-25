-
Chase Koepka shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Get to know: Chase Koepka
Prior to the 2021 Travelers Championship, Chase Koepka spent some time with PGA TOUR’s Abby Witt during a home driving range session. Together they talk about the state of his game, what he’s working on and how his brother Brooks has inspired him moving forward.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Chase Koepka hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
Koepka got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 4 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Koepka chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Koepka hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Koepka at 4 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Koepka hit his tee shot 274 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 over for the round.
