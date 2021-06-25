-
Charley Hoffman delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the second at the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charley Hoffman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Hoffman finished his day tied for 20th at 5 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Charley Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Charley Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoffman had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Hoffman's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 6 under for the round.
