Carlos Ortiz shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 20th at 5 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Ortiz's 130 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 second, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Ortiz at 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Ortiz had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Ortiz's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.
