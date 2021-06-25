-
-
Cameron Tringale shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
Cameron Tringale hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 80th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Tringale had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Tringale's 137 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 11th green, Tringale suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tringale at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Tringale had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 under for the round.
-
-