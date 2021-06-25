-
Cameron Smith putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Cameron Smith hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his round tied for 20th at 5 under; Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Jason Day are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cameron Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cameron Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Smith's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
Smith got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 3 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Smith chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
