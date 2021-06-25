-
Cameron Percy putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Cameron Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cameron Percy to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Percy hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to even for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Percy hit his 241 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
Percy got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Percy to even-par for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Percy had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Percy hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.
