-
-
C.T. Pan putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, C.T. Pan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his day tied for 80th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, C.T. Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Pan's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Pan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Pan's 150 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Pan had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.
-
-