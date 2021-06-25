-
Byeong Hun An shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 80th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 1 over for the round.
An got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, An's 154 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.
