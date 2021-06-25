  • Bubba Watson shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson makes a 50-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Bubba Watson's amazing 50-foot birdie putt at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson makes a 50-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.