Bubba Watson shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bubba Watson's amazing 50-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson makes a 50-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
Bubba Watson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Watson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.
