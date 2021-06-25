-
Bryson DeChambeau putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau uses nice approach to set up birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 153-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 19th at 5 under; Jason Day and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson is in 3rd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Seamus Power, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Troy Merritt, K.H. Lee, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Bryson DeChambeau had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to even for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, DeChambeau's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, DeChambeau had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
