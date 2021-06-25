-
Brooks Koepka shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka birdies No. 3 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brooks Koepka makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Brooks Koepka hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Koepka chipped his fifth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Koepka chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
Koepka hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, he sank his approach from 159 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Koepka's 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.
Koepka tee shot went 216 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Koepka to 4 under for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 3 under for the round.
