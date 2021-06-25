-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 143rd at 5 over; Kevin Kisner is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Burgoon's 74 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Burgoon's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Burgoon hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
