Brice Garnett shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under with Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, and K.H. Lee; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; and Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, Garnett's 172 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Garnett hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Garnett had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
