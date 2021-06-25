-
Brian Stuard shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard's impressive tee shot yields eagle at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brian Stuard lands his 297-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Brian Stuard hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 8th at 5 under; Kevin Kisner and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Stuard hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Stuard's 141 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Stuard had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 3 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stuard hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
