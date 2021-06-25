-
Brian Harman comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Harman finished his round tied for 17th at 4 under; Kevin Kisner and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Brian Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brian Harman to 1 over for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Harman hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
Harman hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Harman to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Harman had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Harman chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Harman missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Harman to 2 under for the round.
