Strong putting brings Brian Gay an even-par round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Gay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gay finished his round tied for 112th at 2 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Brian Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Gay to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to even for the round.
