Brendon Todd putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendon Todd hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Todd finished his round tied for 45th at 3 under Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 10 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 9 under, and Bubba Watson is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Brendon Todd hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
