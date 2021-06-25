-
Brendan Steele shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendan Steele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 80th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.
At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Steele got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Steele to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Steele had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Steele's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Steele had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
Steele got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Steele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to even-par for the round.
