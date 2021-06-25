-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker dials in approach to set up birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brandt Snedeker lands his 137-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 59th at 1 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Snedeker his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Snedeker chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Snedeker's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 30 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
