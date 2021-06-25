-
Brandon Hagy rebounds from poor front in second round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Brandon Hagy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hagy finished his round tied for 80th at even par; Kevin Kisner is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Brandon Hagy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 under for the round.
Hagy his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hagy to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Hagy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
Hagy tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hagy to 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hagy hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
Hagy got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 under for the round.
