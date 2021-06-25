-
-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
-
Highlights
Bo Van Pelt holes short birdie putt at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bo Van Pelt makes a 6-foot birdie putt at the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Bo Van Pelt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 151st at 8 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Brice Garnett are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Ryan Armour, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, Van Pelt's 75 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
Van Pelt got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Van Pelt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Van Pelt's tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Van Pelt's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-