Beau Hossler finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Beau Hossler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 19th at 5 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a 276 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hossler chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
