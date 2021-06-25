-
Austin Eckroat putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Eckroat walk-and-talk at Travelers
Prior to the 2021 Travelers Championship, Austin Eckroat played a practice round at TPC River Highlands while talking about his friendship with Viktor Hovland, how grateful he is for PGA TOUR University and what his goals are moving forward.
Austin Eckroat hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Eckroat finished his round tied for 41st at 2 under; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Maverick McNealy, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Austin Eckroat had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Austin Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Eckroat chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Eckroat's 152 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 4 under for the round.
