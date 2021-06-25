-
Austin Cook posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the second round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Cook hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Cook finished his round tied for 101st at 1 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Austin Cook had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Cook at 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
