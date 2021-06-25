Anirban Lahiri hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 142nd at 5 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Brice Garnett are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Ryan Armour, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Lahiri had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Lahiri's his second shot went 30 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lahiri chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Lahiri chipped in his fourth from 15 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Lahiri at 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Lahiri's tee shot went 147 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lahiri's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

Lahiri got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 4 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Lahiri's tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.