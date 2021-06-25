-
Andrew Svoboda shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Svoboda Monday qualifies for Travelers Championship
41-year-old Andrew Svoboda survives a four-man playoff for the final spot in the 2021 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. The journeyman’s last big win came on the Korn Ferry Tour at the 2016 Brasil Champions and has three career top 10s and nine career top 25s on the PGA TOUR.
Andrew Svoboda hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Svoboda finished his round tied for 40th at 2 under; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Ian Poulter, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Svoboda had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svoboda to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Svoboda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svoboda to 2 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Svoboda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svoboda to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Svoboda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Svoboda at 2 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Svoboda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svoboda to 1 under for the round.
