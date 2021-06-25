-
-
Andrew Putnam shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
Andrew Putnam hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 41-foot putt saving par. This put Putnam at even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Putnam had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
Putnam tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Putnam's 171 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Putnam had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Putnam's 76 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Putnam had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, Putnam suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at 2 under for the round.
-
-