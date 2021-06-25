-
Alex Beach shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Alex Beach hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Beach finished his round in 151st at 7 over; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Ian Poulter, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Beach had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Beach to 2 over for the round.
Beach got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beach to 3 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Beach's tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Beach suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Beach at 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Beach had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Beach to 4 over for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Beach got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Beach to 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Beach's 159 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beach to 4 over for the round.
