Adam Scott putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Scott sinks a 9-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Adam Scott hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his round tied for 58th at 2 under Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 10 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 9 under, and Bubba Watson is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Adam Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Scott had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
